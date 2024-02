Chamberlain reported tightness in his left elbow during Saturday's spring training game against the Rangers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Chamberlain is slated to undergo testing on his elbow, and the Royals will have an update on his status when the results come back. The 24-year-old southpaw reached Triple-A for the first time last season, where he accumulated an 8.51 ERA and 2.07 WHIP across 24.1 innings while striking out 35 batters and walking 28.