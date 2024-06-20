Ragans (4-5) allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven over six innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Athletics.

Ragans rattled off his fourth straight quality start, but he's still winless over his last five outings. The four walks were a season high for the southpaw, but it was still a decent performance for him despite the end result. He's maintained a 3.13 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 109:30 K:BB through 92 innings over 16 starts this season. Ragans is projected to make his next start at home versus the Marlins in a favorable matchup.