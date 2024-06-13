Altavilla (0-1) allowed five runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one over one-third of an inning, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Yankees.

The initial plan was likely for Altavilla to throw an inning or two, but the Yankees jumped on him right away. For now, Altavilla will remain in the majors -- Daniel Lynch was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Thursday, but the Royals will need a fifth starter late next week. Expect Altavilla to remain in low-leverage usage as long as he's in the majors.