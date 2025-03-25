The White Sox released Altavilla on Tuesday.

While attending spring training as a non-roster invitee, Altavilla made a strong case for a spot in the White Sox's Opening Day bullpen after striking out 11 over 9.2 innings in Cactus League play and allowing three earned runs on four hits and four walks. However, after the White Sox claimed Rule 5 pick Mike Vasil off waivers over the weekend, Altavilla looks to have been squeezed out of a bullpen spot with the big club. He'll be allowed to pursue opportunities in free agency and shouldn't have much trouble at least landing a minor-league deal after his strong showing in the spring.