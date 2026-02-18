Twins' Dan Altavilla: Shows increased velocity
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Altavilla was sitting at 97-98 mph with his fastball during Tuesday's live batting-practice session, Bobby Nightengale of The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports. He averaged 96 mph on his fastball last season with the White Sox.
Altavilla is in camp on a non-roster invitee contract and will also be pitching for Italy in the World Baseball Classic. There are jobs to be won in the Twins bullpen, and this alone won't win him that spot, but it's a nice first step.
More News
-
Twins' Dan Altavilla: Inks minors deal with Twins•
-
Dan Altavilla: Cut by ChiSox•
-
White Sox's Dan Altavilla: Jettisoned from 40-man roster•
-
White Sox's Dan Altavilla: Reinstated from injured list•
-
White Sox's Dan Altavilla: Starting rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Dan Altavilla: Placed on injured list•