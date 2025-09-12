Altavilla cleared waivers Friday and was released by the White Sox, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Although he owns a 2.48 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in the majors this year, Altavilla's 5.45 FIP paints a much more accurate picture of how effective he's been on the mound. Now a free agent, the 33-year-old righty will have the freedom to sign with any team he would like, though he wouldn't be eligible to pitch in the postseason.