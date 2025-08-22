Altavilla (lat) was sent to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday to begin a rehab assignment, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

Altavilla has been on the shelf since Aug. 2 with a right lat strain, but he's been cleared to begin a minor-league rehab stint. The 32-year-old reliever has a 2.36 ERA in 26.2 innings with the White Sox in 2025.