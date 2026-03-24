Twins' Dan Altavilla: Reassigned to minors camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Twins reassigned Altavilla to minor-league camp Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Altavilla showed good velocity this spring but finished with a 4.50 ERA and 5:3 K:BB over six innings of work. He'll give the Twins some experienced relief depth at Triple-A St. Paul.
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