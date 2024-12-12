Altavilla signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Thursday and received an invitation to spring training.

Altavilla made five appearances for the Royals in 2024, giving up six earned runs over just 3.2 innings while striking out five batters and walking three. Most of his time was spent in Triple-A, however, where he logged a 3.51 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 41 frames. The lack of depth in Chicago's bullpen will give the 32-year-old righty better odds at cracking the Opening Day roster, but Triple-A Charlotte remains his most likely destination.