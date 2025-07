The Royals optioned Waters to Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

Waters has been in a bit of a slump at the plate recently, going 1-for-19 since June 24. His struggles will ultimately cost him his place on the active roster and open up playing time in the outfield for Nick Loftin, John Rave and Mark Canha. Luke Maile was selected from Omaha to fill the open roster spot.