Royals' Isaac Collins: Exiting lineup Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
After starting in the first two contests of the season and going 0-for-6 with a walk and two strikeouts, Collins will hit the bench for the series finale in Atlanta. Lane Thomas will step in for Collins in left field.
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