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Royals' Isaac Collins: Getting rest Saturday
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RotoWire Staff
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Collins isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers.
Collins is slashing .360/.452/.600 with five RBI and three runs scored since the start of May, but the Royals will give him a chance to rest his legs Saturday. Lane Thomas will get the nod in left field and bat seventh.