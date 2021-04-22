Dyson came in as a pinch runner in the ninth, stole second base and eventually came around to score to tie the game up at eight apiece.

Dyson replaced Michael Taylor on first base following a leadoff single in the ninth while representing the tying run. The speedster ended up stealing second and then wound up advancing home to tie the game after consecutive successful sacrifice attempts. Dyson has just nine plate appearances to his name this season and has managed a triple, two stolen bases and two runs scored thus far.