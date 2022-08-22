Cuas (2-2) allowed a run on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning, taking the loss Sunday versus the Rays.

Zack Greinke left Sunday's game after four innings due to forearm cramping. Cuas was the first reliever to get the ball, but he struggled and allowed an RBI single to Harold Ramirez that gave the Rays a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Since rejoining the major-league roster Aug. 9, Cuas has struggled a bit, surrendering four runs on six hits and three walks across 4.1 innings through six appearances. He now has a 4.00 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 22:17 K:BB while adding a save and nine holds through 27 innings this year.