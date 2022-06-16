Cuas (1-0) walked one and struck out one in a scoreless inning, earning the win Wednesday versus the Giants.

Cuas was in the game when the Royals pulled ahead in the eighth inning, and Scott Barlow was able to record a five-out save. Through nine appearances spanning 8.1 innings, Cuas has logged a 1.08 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with a 7:4 K:BB. His win Wednesday was the first of his major-league career. He continues to be effective in a limited role, though his appearance in this contest indicates he's earned some trust from manager Mike Matheny.