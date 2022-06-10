Staumont struck out one in a perfect inning to earn a hold in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Orioles.

Staumont has settled down lately with a six-inning scoreless streak in his last six appearances. He's allowed three hits and two walks while striking out six in that span. The right-hander has a 3.18 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB across 22.2 innings overall. He's added a 2-1 record, three saves, four holds and three blown saves as one of the Royals' primary options for saves, though Scott Barlow remains the favorite. Given the Royals are near the bottom of the overall major-league standings, fantasy managers may want to invest in bullpens with more save chances to go around.