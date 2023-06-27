Staumont suffered a setback this week in his recovery from a neck strain, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Staumont has been sent for a fresh round of tests to determine the severity of the setback. He was placed on the injured list in early June and might not be ready to return to the Royals' bullpen before the All-Star break.
