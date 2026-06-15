Royals' Kendry Chourio: Advancing to High-A

The Royals promoted Chourio from Single-A Columbia to High-A Quad Cities on Monday.

Chourio was one of the top performing pitchers in the Carolina League through the first two-plus months of the season, despite being much younger than most of his peers at just 18 years old. He rode a mid-90s fastball and a pair of strong secondary offerings to a 1.88 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 44:9 K:BB in 48 innings, with his dominance earning him a bump up to High-A. With a strong finish to the season at Quad Cities, Chourio could be in position to open the 2027 campaign at Double-A Northwest Arkansas and put himself on the radar for a big-league debut later next summer.