Royals' Kyle Isbel: Activated, but not in lineup

The Royals reinstated Isbel (foot) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Isbel is likely to take over as the Royals' everyday center fielder after completing his recovery from a Grade 3 tear of a portion of his left plantar fascia, an injury that had kept him on the shelf since June 10. However, with southpaw Kyle Freeland on the hill for the Rockies, the left-handed-hitting Isbel will be available in a reserve role for the series finale in Colorado. Isbel was productive during his nine-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha with an .878 OPS, but he slashed just .244/.298/.354 with three home runs and five stolen bases in 56 games with Kansas City before suffering the foot injury.