Isbel (wrist) was activated from the 7-day injured list with High-A Wilmington.

He hit .360/.407/.680 with two home runs and three steals in seven rehab games in the AZL. Isbel has been outstanding in a 13-game sample for the Blue Rocks this season, and could shoot up prospect rankings if he picks up where he left off after missing almost three months with a wrist injury.

