Isbel went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Isbel opened the game's scoring with an RBI single in the second inning. He later knocked an RBI double and scored in the fourth. It was Isbel's first three-hit game of the season and just his second multi-hit performance this month. He's now slashing .233/.286/.381 with 17 extra-base hits and 26 RBI through 260 plate appearances.