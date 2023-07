Isbel went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Guardians.

Isbel got the Royals on the board with a solo blast off Shane Bieber to kick off the fifth inning and came around to score once more in the sixth after he singled. The 26-year-old has notched multiple hits and an RBI in back-to-back games heading into the All-Star break but is slashing just .212/.278/.364 in 11 games since returning from a Grade 2 left hamstring strain in late June.