Isbel went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Isbel's homer was in the ninth inning, but the Royals weren't able to turn it into a rally. The outfielder had gone 0-for-12 across his previous four contests. He's batting .197 with a .533 OPS through 64 plate appearances while adding two homers, five RBI, three stolen bases and five runs scored. Isbel should remain on the strong side of a platoon in center field, with Garrett Hampson seeing most of the playing time versus southpaws.