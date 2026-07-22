Royals' Kyle Isbel: Kicks off rehab assignment

Isbel (foot) went 1-for-2 with an RBI triple and a run scored with Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Isbel led off and played three innings in center field during his first rehab game after landing on the injured list June 10 with a Grade 3 tear of a portion of his left plantar fascia. Returning to game action is a notable step in the right direction, though how the 29-year-old's foot responds throughout the rehab assignment will determine when he's ready to return to the big-league club. Before hitting the shelf, Isbel slashed .244/.298/.354 with three home runs, 11 RBI, 16 runs and five stolen bases across 56 games.