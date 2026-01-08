Isbel (hamstring) agreed to a one-year, $2.7 million contract with the Royals on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Isbel batted .255 over 135 games last year but otherwise failed to improve at the plate, finishing the season with a .654 OPS alongside four home runs, 33 RBI and 42 runs scored -- all decreases from 2024. With the Royals bringing in Lane Thomas and Isaac Collins during the offseason, Isbel is likely to receive some competition for playing time in the outfield in 2026.