Isbel went 0-for-1 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 15-7 win over the Padres.

Brent Rooker got the start in left field, but Isbel was effective after entering as a defensive replacement in the sixth inning. Isbel has his a meager .224 with one home run, four steals, seven RBI and 11 runs scored in August. The speedy 25-year-old is up to nine steals with three homers, 20 RBI and 25 runs scored through 217 plate appearances, though he's slashed just .214/.259/.338. He'll likely continue to serve as outfield depth, competing with MJ Melendez and Drew Waters for playing time in the corner outfield while also occasionally allowing Michael Taylor some rest.