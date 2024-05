Isbel went 0-for-2 with one RBI, one walk and one stolen base in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Twins.

Isbel missed two games after taking a foul ball off his face Saturday. The outfielder is just 1-for-10 over his last four contests, but he was able to pick up his first RBI since May 18 on a groundout Tuesday. Isbel is at four steals, four home runs, 13 RBI, 18 runs scored and a .212/.260/.336 slash line through 147 plate appearances as the Royals' primary center fielder this year.