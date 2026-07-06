Royals' Kyle Isbel: Rehab assignment delayed

Isbel will not begin a rehab assignment Tuesday as hoped after feeling soreness in his left foot while running this past weekend, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Isbel has been sidelined for nearly a month after being diagnosed with a Grade 3 tear of a portion of his left plantar fascia. He had aimed to play a handful of rehab games before returning to the Royals' active roster after the All-Star break, but now Isbel will be re-evaluated before next steps are determined. With Isbel's status unclear, Lane Thomas will get more run in center field for Kansas City.