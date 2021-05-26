Zimmer walked one batter in two-thirds of an inning Tuesday to record his second save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Rays.

Josh Staumont hadn't pitched since Saturday, but it was still Zimmer who got the call from manager Mike Matheny in the save situation. The 29-year-old righty wasn't exactly sharp, walking the first batter he faced, but he then induced a game-ending double play from Francisco Mejia. Zimmer appears to have become part of the high-leverage mix since being activated from the IL last week, but Staumont likely remains the top closing option for the team.