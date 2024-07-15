The Royals have selected Langevin with the 105th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A junior college transfer, Langevin won Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year with Louisiana-Lafayette in 2024 while finishing third in Division I with a 15.2 K/9. The right-hander doesn't pop radar guns, but his 92-95 mph fastball has excellent movement out of a deceptive low arm slot. He occasionally mixed in a slider and changeup, but he rarely had to use his secondary pitches against lesser competition. Langevin is expected to work out of the bullpen, and he could be a high-leverage option if one of his other pitches emerges as a weapon.