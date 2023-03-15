site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Max Castillo: Optioned to Omaha
RotoWire Staff
The Royals optioned Castillo to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
Castillo had been struggling mightily in Cactus League action this spring and can now be ruled out for an Opening Day roster spot in Kansas City. He'll presumably work out of the rotation at Omaha.
