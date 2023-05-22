Castillo (0-1) took the loss in Sunday's 5-2 loss against the White Sox. He allowed five runs on eight hits while striking out one over 4.2 innings.

Castillo followed Carlos Hernandez on Sunday, who pitched the first two frames as an opener. After a strong start to the season with a 2.89 ERA and eight strikeouts through 9.1 innings, Castillo was knocked around by the White Sox. He was tagged for a solo homer by Luis Robert in the fourth, then gave up three runs in the fifth inning as Chicago took a 4-2 lead. Though Castillo has gotten a few looks as a long reliever, his 5.14 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 5.79 K/9 leaves him firmly outside of fantasy considerations.