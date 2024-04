Massey (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Friday.

Massey has been sidelined since mid-March due to a lower-back strain, but his back has held up well during simulated games at the Royals' spring training complex, and he's now been cleared to resume action in a competitive setting. It's unclear how many games the Royals want the 26-year-old infielder to play in the minors, but a return to Kansas City doesn't seem far away.