Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Monday that Massey (back) will travel with Triple-A Omaha this week as part of his rehab assignment, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Massey started the season on the 10-day IL after experiencing lower back tightness late in spring training. Quatraro noted that he wants Massey to get in a few more games and at-bats to ensure the 26-year-old is 100 percent healthy before returning to the Royals. Massey has appeared in five games with Triple-A Omaha, slashing .409/.458/.636 with five doubles and six RBI over 24 plate appearances.