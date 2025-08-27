Massey went 1-for-2 with two RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the White Sox.

Massey pinch-hit for Nick Loftin in the eighth inning and later delivered a clutch two-run single in the ninth inning to tie the game. Tuesday was just his second appearance since returning from the injured list after being sidelined since June 10 with wrist, ankle and back injuries. While the 27-year-old doesn't have a locked-in everyday role for the Royals, his defensive versatility should help him earn opportunities.