Massey will start at second base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Massey will be part of the Kansas City lineup for the fifth time in seven games, with his lone two absences during that stretch coming against left-handed starting pitchers. He may have at least temporarily supplanted Jonathan India as the Royals' preferred option at the keystone, but Massey will need to raise his production at the plate to build more job security. Since being activated from the injured list April 6, Massey has gone 2-for-11 with a double and a 0:3 BB:K.