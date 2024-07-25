Wacha did not factor into the decision in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, allowing three hits on six hits and one walk over 4.2 innings while striking out one.

Wacha didn't have his best stuff Wednesday, surrendering a solo homer to Eugenio Suarez in the second inning and later giving up another two long balls, back-to-back, in the fourth to put Kansas City at a 3-1 deficit. The three home runs allowed marked a season high for the veteran right-hander, while his one strikeout on the night also marked his lowest total of the campaign in that category. Wacha had gone at least five innings in 10 consecutive starts heading into Wednesday's matchup.