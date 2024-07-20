Wacha (7-6) allowed four hits and a walk over seven shutout frames Friday, striking out seven and earning a win over the White Sox.

Wacha gave up a leadoff double on the second pitch of the game but allowed just one other runner to reach scoring position during his outing. He retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced. Since giving up seven runs to the Rangers on May 4, Wacha hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in any start. During that 10-game stretch, he's 6-2 with a 2.30 ERA. Wacha dropped his season ERA down to 3.55 with an 85:28 K:BB through 96.1 innings. His next start is projected to be at home against the Diamondbacks.