Wacha (foot) will make a rehab start Monday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

According to Anne Rogers of MLB.com, Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Sunday that Wacha may only need the one outing in the minors before returning from the 15-day injured list and making his next start with Kansas City this coming weekend in Arlington versus the Rangers. Wacha threw a three-inning simulated game Thursday, so he could be stretched out for close to a typical starter's workload if he's able to tack on another inning during Monday's outing. The right-hander has been on the injured list since June 2 with a non-displaced left foot fracture.