Wacha (6-6) earned the win over the Cardinals in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out three batters over five innings.

It wasn't a smooth outing for Wacha, as he tossed only one 1-2-3 inning and needed 84 pitches to get through five frames. Kansas City's offense gave him ample support, but the right-hander nearly lost his chance at a victory when he gave up two runs in the bottom of the fifth to allow St. Louis to close the gap to 5-4. The three earned runs were the most Wacha has allowed since May 4 -- over his previous eight starts, he had posted a 2.31 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 46.2 frames. Wacha's overall 3.83 ERA puts him on pace to log a third straight season with a sub-4.00 earned run average.