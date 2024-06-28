Wacha did not factor into the decision in a win over the Guardians on Thursday, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

Wacha loaded the bases in the second inning after walking two batters and hitting another one with a pitch, but the right-hander was able to work his way out of the jam and didn't surrender a run until the fifth when Daniel Schneemann got him for sac fly. Unfortunately for the right-hander, he was still unable to walk away with the win for the fourth consecutive start, despite allowing two or fewer runs in each of those outings. Wacha actually hasn't surrendered more than two runs in seven straight starts and lowered his season ERA to 3.91 with Thursday's performance.