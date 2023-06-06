Melendez went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 9-6 loss to the Marlins.

Melendez seems to be turning things around a bit, as he's hit safely in eight of his last 10 games while going 10-for-35 (.286) in that span. Both of his stolen bases this season have also come in that stretch. He's slashing .220/.307/.375 with five home runs, 25 RBI and 27 runs scored through 55 contests, but the 24-year-old should remain in the lineup consistently since the Royals have few better options available to challenge Melendez for time in right field.