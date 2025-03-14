Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Velazquez (calf) is starting in right field and batting cleanup in Friday's spring game against the Angels.

Velazquez departed Wednesday's contest due to calf cramps but is ready to rejoin the lineup after a day off. The 26-year-old hasn't put himself in a strong position to earn a place on the Opening Day roster, as he's gone 2-for-16 through eight spring games.

More News