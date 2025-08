The Royals activated Loftin (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Friday.

Loftin is not in the lineup for Friday's series opener in Toronto. The 26-year-old utility man has slashed .216/.254/.378 with three home runs, 13 RBI, 12 runs scored, one stolen base and a 4:18 BB:K across 118 plate appearances this season. Loftin figures to lose playing time after the Royals' acquisitions of Randal Grichuk and Mike Yastrzemski.