Lopez will start at third base and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Lopez will stick in the lineup for the third straight game after he reached base five times in the final two contests of the Royals' series with the Angels over the weekend. While Mike Massey (hand) is on the injured list, Lopez could get the chance to re-establish himself as a lineup regular for Kansas City, though the newly recalled Samad Taylor will likely challenge Lopez for playing time.