Lopez signed a one-year, $2.55 million contract with the Royals on Friday after losing his arbitration case, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

It's the first year of arbitration eligibility for Lopez, and he's coming off a .300/.365/.378 slash line with two home runs, 43 RBI, 78 runs and 22 steals last season. However, he's struggled so far in 2022 and has a .537 OPS and only four steals through 59 games. Lopez is starting at third base and batting ninth Friday against the A's.