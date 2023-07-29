Lopez went 0-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 8-5 extra-inning win over the Twins.

The steal was Lopez's first since May 29. He's got decent speed, though he's had trouble getting on base lately, as he's hitting just .143 over 10 contests since the All-Star break. Lopez lacks an everyday place in the lineup, instead serving as depth in the infield and left field. He's at a poor .210/.322/.280 slash line with four steals, 13 RBI, 18 runs scored, five doubles and three triples through 67 contests, and he's yet to hit a home run this season.