Ramirez (undisclosed) started at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Single-A Columbia's 9-6 win over Fredericksburg on Tuesday after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Though he handled a non-defensive role in his first game with Columbia since May 31, Ramirez made five starts at catcher during his rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, so he appears to have made a full recovery from the injury that kept him on the shelf for nearly two months. For the season, Ramirez is slashing .252/.367/.466 with nine home runs and five stolen bases in 45 games for Columbia.