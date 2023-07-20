Perez (hamstring) went 0-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Tigers.

Perez was out for two days while dealing with a Grade 1 plus hamstring strain, but he was able to avoid the injured list. He played all nine innings behind the dish before Edward Olivares replaced him as a pinch runner. Through 11 contests in July, Perez is batting .278 (10-for-36) with a 2:10 BB:K. The catcher is slashing .255/.298/.440 through 85 contests overall.