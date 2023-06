Perez (hamstring) is serving as the designated hitter and hitting third Saturday against the Rays, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Perez was forced to leave Friday's game in the sixth inning with hamstring cramps, though he managed to slug his 15th home run of the season prior to his exit. He won't miss any additional time, though he'll get a defensive rest with Freddy Fermin starting at catcher.